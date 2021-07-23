Selena Gomez And Ryan Seacrest Spark Relationship Rumours – Fans Go Wild
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Ryan Seacrest attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)
Are Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest dating? That’s what fans are calling for. Seacrest posted a picture to Instagram celebrating Selena’s birthday, fans commented on how good the radio host and singer looked together.
“Celebrating the rarest of them all,” he said. “Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!” Ryan captioned the picture of him and Selena together.
Fans rushed to the comments with one writing, “The two of you look great as a couple. Hey Ryan, hint hint.”
Although fans would love to see Ryan and Selena as a couple, the truth is she’s way younger than Ryan, he’s 46 and Selena just turned 29, and he’s still dating Instagram model Aubrey Paige, who is 23, so maybe there is hope.