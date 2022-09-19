Selena Gomez Is The Most Positive Social Media Celebrity, While Kim Kardashian Is The Worst
As per Sciencehappiness.com, it is Selena Gomez who has been selected as the number one influencer in the world for positively affecting others’ decisions.
As for who follows her, the list includes: Selena Gomez: Positive: 38% Negative: 19%
Dwayne Johnson: Positive: 36% Negative: 23%
Katy Perry: Positive: 35% Negative: 22%
Taylor Swift: Positive: 33% Negative: 25%
Ariana Grande: Positive: 30% Negative: 21%
Cristiano Ronaldo: Positive: 29% Negative: 32%
Rihanna: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%
Kylie Jenner: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%
Justin Bieber: Positive: 28% Negative: 23%
Kim Kardashian: Positive: 23% Negative: 33%