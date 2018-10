Selena Gomez arrives at We Day California 2017 held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

SELENA GOMEZ lost her title of the Most Followed Person on Instagram yesterday. The new leader is . . . or at least was . . . soccer star CRISTIANO RONALDO.

The thing is, the numbers are so close, they could end up trading the lead back and forth.

But as of last night, Ronaldo had 144,414,606, while Selena had 144,349,096 . . . which is a difference of only 65,510.

View this post on Instagram 😎 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 16, 2018 at 9:33am PDT