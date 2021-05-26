      Weather Alert

Selena Gomez Posts Hilarious 21 Year-Old Throwback Video on Instagram

May 26, 2021 @ 6:55am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez gave fans a bit of nostalgia when she posted a throwback video of her belting out a Britney Spears tune.

The hustle was real,” Gomez captioned the clip of her singing “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door,” while wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses with blue lenses.

Gomez was seven when she filmed the video. “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” was featured on Britney’s “Oops…I Did It Again” album.

 

Britney Spears D-Wayne Selena Gomez