Selena Gomez Posts Hilarious 21 Year-Old Throwback Video on Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Selena Gomez gave fans a bit of nostalgia when she posted a throwback video of her belting out a Britney Spears tune.
“The hustle was real,” Gomez captioned the clip of her singing “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door,” while wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses with blue lenses.
Gomez was seven when she filmed the video. “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” was featured on Britney’s “Oops…I Did It Again” album.