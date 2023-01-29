Selena Gomez Reacts To Lupus Shaking Comments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

All Selena Gomez must do is show up and people find things to overanalyze. It all started earlier this month when Selena posted a skincare routine clip on Instagram that included her showing off products that she uses. Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed and commented on the actresses’ hands shaking, while a few more trolled her. Gomez was quick to explain that her hands shake because of the medication that she takes for lupus, not that it really was anyone’s business. How do you handle online trolls?