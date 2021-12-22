Server Gets A Tip Just In The Nick Of Time

@Tippingintheboro is a Tik Tok account where they collect money and hand it off to a lucky server. Recently they went out and the server they gave the $300 to, started crying saying she was going to get evicted from the shelter if she did not have the money by Monday. The couple then presents her another $300, to guarantee that she has a roof over her head. See her reaction below.
@tippingintheborochristmas surprise number 2#makingsomeonesdaybrighter #surprisingpeople #giving #happyholidays #wewintogether #
♬ original sound – tippingintheboro
♬ original sound – tippingintheboro