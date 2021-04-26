Sesame Street 50 Years of Sunny Days “Tonight 7PM”
Tonight on ABC at 7 pm its “Sesame Streets 50 Years of Sunny Days”. The special is a “Time Studios” production. It will uncover never-before-seen footage surrounding the topic of divorce and the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus. The episode was originally produced in 1992 and never aired on tv due to the issues discussed. Viewers additionally can look forward to looks at Sesame Street‘s global impact on social issues, and the introduction of a Black family of Sesame Street Muppets, born of Sesame Workshop’s racial justice initiative Coming Together.
Guess joining the celebration is W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen, and Usher.