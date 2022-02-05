Seth Rogen Hates Twitter, Because His Mom.
Seth Rogen’s mom, Sandy Rogen, is on twitter and her son wishes she wasn’t.
Sandy sent out a tweet the other night, that was actually quite the observation:
Agreed, Sandy.
However, this feels like when you’re at a friends house and their parents start saying out-of-pocket stuff…that you probably shouldn’t have heard.
Seth, had a fitting reaction to his mom’s take:
Agreed, Seth. Twitter is rotting all of our brains, even our parents 💖
Seth Rogen’s newest show on Hulu (that somewhat relates to this debacle) , Pam & Tommy, has a trailer right here.