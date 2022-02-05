      Weather Alert

Seth Rogen Hates Twitter, Because His Mom.

Feb 5, 2022 @ 12:33pm

Seth Rogen’s mom, Sandy Rogen, is on twitter and her son wishes she wasn’t.

Sandy sent out a tweet the other night, that was actually quite the observation:

Agreed, Sandy.

However, this feels like when you’re at a friends house and their parents start saying out-of-pocket stuff…that you probably shouldn’t have heard.

Seth, had a fitting reaction to his mom’s take:

Agreed, Seth. Twitter is rotting all of our brains, even our parents 💖

Seth Rogen’s newest show on Hulu (that somewhat relates to this debacle) , Pam & Tommy, has a trailer right here.

TAGS
Chase Donating Blood Pam & Tommy Seth Rogen Twitter
