Chris Noth aka Mr. Big said he almost didn’t return for the Sex and the City reboot titled, And Just Like That. In an interview he said, it was a little but of a creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it. He said after talking to executive producer Michael Patrick King and they discussed the potential in the character, Mr. Big he was all in. Do you think in the reboot Mr. Big and Carrie will still be together or divorced?