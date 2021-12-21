      Weather Alert

Sexist Woman Refuses Service From All-Female Auto Service Staff

Dec 21, 2021 @ 2:42pm
Female motorcycle mechanics with digital tablet working in auto repair shop

A TikTok of a sexist woman has gone viral.

The woman called a dealership to get an oil changed, but immediately refused service from the all-woman staff.

She demanded that a man help her, and insisted that she speak to a man instead of a woman.

The service manager “fires” her as a customer.

@5centrayray

Blows my mind how people can be. #karen #cardealership #serviceindustry #serviceadvisor #HangUpOnIt #MakeABunchHappen

♬ original sound – Rachel

 

