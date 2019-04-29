Shannen Doherty Has Joined the “90210” Revival

SHANNEN DOHERTY has joined the cast of the “Beverly Hills 90210” revival . . . which has the original cast playing themselves TRYING to get a reboot off the ground.

Shannen was one of only two original cast members who weren’t on board when the show was first announced.  Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling were all in from the start.

Sadly, the other holdout was LUKE PERRY, and obviously that’ll never happen now.

The show will be called “BH90210”, and it’s scheduled to debut this summer.

