Shaquille O’Neal Stage Dives for First Time Following Festival DJ Set
Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel posted a video that starts off with him saying, I did something I never did before.
The video shows Shaq diving into the crowd.
Yes, all 7 foot plus and every single pound of him.
He had just finished a set in Ohio at the Lost Lands Music Festival.