Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Address Awkward VMA Kiss
By Willy J – Remember two weeks ago at the VMA’s when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took the stage and just pissed off the internet when this happened?
I hate giving an opinion on this because jesus, who the hell cares how they kissed! They knew everyone wanted a big juicy kiss and they played EVERYBODY, and that’s what we call a power move.
SHAWN AND CAMILA: 1 – ALL OF US: 0.
The newly couple realized what people we’re saying about their “Eskimo Kiss” so while they we’re enjoying their vacation in Mexico yesterday, they took the time to respond to all the kiss critics.
Make that SHAWN AND CAMILA: 2 – ALL OF US: 0.
I think it’s time we give up. Let them be and let them kiss how ever they want.