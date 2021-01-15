Shawn Mendes Chipotle Bowl
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Who doesn’t love a delicious Chipotle burrito? We can confirm Shawn Mendes is a fan because Chipotle Introduces the ‘Shawn Mendes Bowl’. The Denver-based company has entered a partnership with the pop star to create the Shawn Mendes Bowl. It is a burrito bowl that consists of cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and guacamole. Want to try the Shawn Mendes bowl? You can order it online or through the app for $12.20. Proceeds benefit the Shawn Mendes Foundation.