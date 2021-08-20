Shawn Mendes Drops ‘Summer of Love’
Shawn Mendes ends the week with his new song, “Summer of Love.” Just as the season is coming to a close, Mendes brings back the carefree feeling of hanging out with friends on the beach soaking up the sun. “I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment. The inspiration was getting a few months off to have a real summer with the people I love,” Shawn said in a statement about the song. The video for the song features Shawn shirtless on the beach in Spain with friends. “Summer of Love” is the first single from Mendes’ anticipated fifth studio album.