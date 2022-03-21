Shawn Mendes Talked About His Life After Breaking Up With Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes shared a heartbreaking message as he has begun teasing new music in preparation for his upcoming album.
The 38-second clip posted to his Twitter and Instagram shows Shawn questioning who he should call during a hard time and all the other “sh_t” you realize after a breakup.
“I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know,” Shawn says as he plays chords on the piano.
Shawn and Camila Cabello ended their romantic relationship last November by posting the message on social media, saying the two would remain friends. The breakup was due to the couple’s hectic schedule.