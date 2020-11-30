Shawn Mendes workout routine
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Shawn Mendes had a complex of his body because of us! In a recent British GQ article and Men’s Health, Shawn explained that he used to skip sleep to work out in fear he would lose fans if he was not in top shape. Mendes also went into detail about his 2019 Calvin Kline campaign which fueled his drive for physical perfection.
