Shawn Mendes’s Collab W/ Tommy Hilfiger
Shawn Mendes will be wearing a lot of Tommy Hilfiger on his upcoming “Wonder: The World Tour’ The musician has committed to cutting down carbon emissions on the tour by 50 percent per show in an effort to make touring more sustainable.
In addition to wearing custom-made sustainable designs crafted from vintage deadstock fabrics and trimmings, Mendes will also be a part of the “Classics Reborn” campaign, which will begin on May 16th. Hilfiger has pledged $1 million to mitigate the environmental impact of Mendes’s tour. Mendes will co-design his own capsule collection set to be released in 2023.
“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” says Shawn Mendes about the ‘Play it Forward’ collaboration. What are you doing to bring more sustainability to your life?