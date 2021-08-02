She’s Back! Simone Biles Officially Confirmed To Compete In Gymnastics Beam Final
You can bet this will be must-see TV.
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is returning to Olympic competition in Tokyo, a little over a week after dropping out of several events to focus on her mental health.
Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.
In a statement, USA Gymnastics said, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”