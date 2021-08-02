      Weather Alert

She’s Back! Simone Biles Officially Confirmed To Compete In Gymnastics Beam Final

Aug 2, 2021 @ 8:04am

You can bet this will be must-see TV.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is returning to Olympic competition in Tokyo, a little over a week after dropping out of several events to focus on her mental health.

Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics said, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

 

