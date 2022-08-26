106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Shia LaBeouf Says He Quit Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Denies Being Fired

August 26, 2022 3:20PM CDT
Shia LaBeouf is speaking out about his departure from Olivia Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

He said he quit the film-he was not fired.

He quit the film over a lack of rehearsal time.

Shia sent Variety a copy of an email he sent to Olivia.

You and I both know the reason for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.

Firing me never took place and while I understand the attractiveness of pushing that story…it is not the truth.

He ended the email, I hope none of this negatively effects you and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.

Harry Styles has been recast in Shia’s role.

