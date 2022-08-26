Shia LaBeouf Says He Quit Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Denies Being Fired

Shia LaBeouf is speaking out about his departure from Olivia Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

He said he quit the film-he was not fired.

He quit the film over a lack of rehearsal time.

Shia sent Variety a copy of an email he sent to Olivia.

You and I both know the reason for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.

Firing me never took place and while I understand the attractiveness of pushing that story…it is not the truth.

He ended the email, I hope none of this negatively effects you and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.

Harry Styles has been recast in Shia’s role.