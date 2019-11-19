Shop The Blocks 2019

Shop the Blocks in downtown Lincoln is Thursday, November 21!
I love this event. Shops downtown stay open later, there’s discounts, food, raffles and an after-party! I have free tickets during the 90s At Noon Double Play this week!
Here’s details:
On November 21st, Downtown Lincoln’s boutiques, jewelers, book stores, specialty shops & stores are staying open late just for you! VIP Shoppers will enjoy special discounts, giveaways, appetizer samples from your favorite restaurants, and other fantastic shopportunities as you shop the blocks of Downtown Lincoln with friends and family.
Buy tickets now! $7 in advance or $10 the day of the event
Your All-Access Pass Includes Exclusive Access to:
– In-store discounts at over 15 downtown shops
– Pedal Pusher chauffeur service
– Appetizer samples from local restaurants & caterers
– Shopping Prizes
– Entry into the Single Barrel after party!
This year, special discounted kid’s activities provided by Lincoln Children’s Museum. Follow the ticket link for more info!
Participating Businesses
The Coffee House | FLY I a fitness revolution | Francie & Finch Bookshop | Gomez Art Supply | Husker Headquarters | Lied Center for Performing Arts | Lincoln Children’s Museum | The Lincoln Running Co. | Lotus House of Yoga Lincoln | lululemon Downtown Lincoln Local | A Novel Idea | Ruby Begonias | Stella Clothing | Threads – Footloose & Fancy | Tsuru
Special thanks to: The Cookie Company, Broken Rail Cold Brew, Maize Popcorn Company, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, Single Barrel, Rutabagas Comfort Food
Questions about this event? Email maggie@downtownlincoln.org