Should I love a 22 year old this much?? (spoiler: Noah Centineo)

I haven’t been THIS obsessed and smitten with an actor since I first discovered Leo in Romeo & Juliet… It’s a little embarrassing, honestly.

I mean, I am almost 33.. and a mother. And Noah is 22. (Thank GOODNESS he’s not like 17… yikes.)

But honestly, HE’S SO PERFECT!!! If you know Peter Kavinsky and you’ve seen To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before… well, you get it. You understand me. (If not, please leave.)

Well April 12 we get a NEW Netflix movie to obsess and drool over. To be honest, it doesn’t look awesome… but I guarantee it will be worth it with Mr. NOAH CENTINEO!

Anyone with me?!

-Lindsey

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Do Teens Know 90s Songs? #90sAtNoon The most awkward scene in Bachelor HISTORY… Taylor’s Back! Talking to magazines, at least I haven’t laughed this hard in a LONG time: Kristen & Dax on Ellen Is T. Swift hinting at her new album?? P!nk IS the Greatest Show(wo)man