Should Trick-or-Treating be Banned?
One of the biggest counties in the country is cutting the legs off of Halloween.
Los Angeles County has banned door-to-door trick-or-treating.
In a statement s released on Tuesday, LA County’s Department of Public Health explained the reasoning for the decision:
“it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.”
LA Residents can’t do anything, really. Carnivals, large gatherings, festivals, and haunted house attractions are banned too.
The county’s health department suggests online events, decorating your home with Halloween material, and other safer activities to prevent COVID-19 exposure.
I’m willing to bet that nearly EVERYONE breaks this rule.