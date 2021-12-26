Siblings Adopted Just In Time For Christmas
Four brothers on the way to school. Looking into camera, smiling, happy, wearing back packs.
Spending the holidays in foster care is not ideal, but for four siblings, it led them to their forever home. Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for nearly three years. The couple already had six of their own children when they started fostering in 2018, most already living on their own outside of their house. Read more at 1011 News.