Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:04pm

Congratulations are in order for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles!

Biles and her boyfriend/now-fiancee, Houston Texas safety Jonathan Owens, are engaged!

Owens shared the news on Instagram with pictures of the proposal, Biles obviously being thrilled, and the caption “Woke up this morning with a fiancee.”

Biles commented on the post, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you,” she said, “you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

 

