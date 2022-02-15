Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens
Congratulations are in order for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles!
Biles and her boyfriend/now-fiancee, Houston Texas safety Jonathan Owens, are engaged!
Owens shared the news on Instagram with pictures of the proposal, Biles obviously being thrilled, and the caption “Woke up this morning with a fiancee.”
Biles commented on the post, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you,” she said, “you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”