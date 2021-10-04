Simone Biles Thanks Taylor Swift For Her Support During Olympics
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 46th Gracie Awards are scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), and Simone Biles will be presenting a special award to Taylor Swift.
Biles will be presenting the Gracie Grand Award to Swift and said, “I can’t tell you how much I love Taylor and her music”.
The athlete added, “During the 2020 Olympics she reached out but she also dedicated something so special to me that I’ll never forget”.
The awards will be hosted by Lauren Ash.