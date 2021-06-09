Six Makeup Applications Rihanna Swears By
Rihanna definitely knows her stuff when it comes to makeup, especially the application of it. Here are six tips that RiRi swears by:
Contouring – It’s important to contour to your face shape. Be sure to contour into the hairline. Don’t apply concealer directly to your face, warm it up in your hand first. Match your eyebrow products to your hair and skin color. Smile when you apply blush. Use blotting powder to ensure your makeup stays put all day. Share with us your makeup application tips!