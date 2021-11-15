Sleep Deprived Parents Get Paid
woman in bed with insomnia that can't sleep white background
Tuft & Needle are looking for willing volunteers to join their Sleep Ambassador Program. Sleep-deprived moms and dads can now receive $500 for a babysitter so they can get some much-deserved rest. Roughly 15 sleepy parents will be able to join the six-week course, focused on prioritizing “self care” and “teaching them how to take back control of their sleep.” Would you be willing to let a stranger watch your kids to get caught up on sleep? More info HERE.