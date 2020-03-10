Sneak Peek at tonight’s Bachelor finale!
OMG WHAT IS MADISON DOING BACK?! Skip to 1:45 in the video to see her talk with Chris Harrison.
BTW this he says is AFTER they wrapped filming in Australia… so what the hecky?! What do you think will happen?!
Here’s my theory… he picks Hannah Ann in finale… Madison afterwards says she’s not over him. Peter just HEARING that breaks it off with Hannah Ann (that’s where the clips come in of him say I’m so so sorry over and over) and then the live finale is where Madison has to give him an answer on if she wants him back or not… Yeah?