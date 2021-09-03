Snooki Joins Cast of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’
When “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” returns for a fifth season, its full-time cast will feature an additional person. But not a new one.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who was featured on the original “Jersey Shore,” has agreed to become a full-time case member on the revised MTV reality show, the network announced Thursday.
Previously, she’s appeared only from time-to-time, visiting her former housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” has proven to be a ratings winner for MTV, consistently finishing at number one in its key demographics over the past season, according to MTV programmers.
Viewership for season four has been up by 9 percent over the previous season, per the network.