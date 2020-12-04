Snoop Doggs HILARIOUS New Job: Boxing Commentator [VIDEO]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Recording artist Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
Snoop Dogg has plenty of businesses, but he’s looking to make an official return to television.
He created his “fight club” brand to host sanctioned and unsanctioned boxing matches.
His commentating was the most popular thing about the Tyson vs. Jones matchup.
Listen to him go OFF.