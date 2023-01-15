Some of Your Favorite Artist You Won’t See Winning Grammy’s This Year

Drake & The Weeknd

Both have boycotted the awards show for years because they felt snubbed. After seeing many of their singles hit peak numbers in the charts, but never getting that gilded gramophone.

Taylor Swift

Also notably not on the list this year is Taylor Swift, but the reason isn’t quite as dramatic. She simply didn’t submit Midnights by the deadline. Can’t wait to see her take home a few Grammy’s in 2024.

Full List of the 2023 Grammy Nominations here.