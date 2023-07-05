106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Son’s Grounding Goes Viral

July 5, 2023 7:43AM CDT
Share
Son’s Grounding Goes Viral
Getty Images

14-year-old, Aaron Martinez, has gone viral for ALL the wrong reasons! He decided to steal his mom’s brand-new BMW and go joy riding around town with his friend. His friend’s mom called Aaron’s mom, and the video of him getting caught has gone viral. He may never be allowed to leave the house again!

@elisanewtin #fyp #usa #foryou #inside #america #cbs #cops #police #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #court #funny ♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

More about:
BMW
car
El Paso
Getty Images
Grounded
Grounding
Inside Edition
Stolen
Teenager
Texas
Tik Tok
viral

Contests