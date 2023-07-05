Son’s Grounding Goes Viral
July 5, 2023 7:43AM CDT
14-year-old, Aaron Martinez, has gone viral for ALL the wrong reasons! He decided to steal his mom’s brand-new BMW and go joy riding around town with his friend. His friend’s mom called Aaron’s mom, and the video of him getting caught has gone viral. He may never be allowed to leave the house again!
@elisanewtin #fyp #usa #foryou #inside #america #cbs #cops #police #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #court #funny ♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat
More about: