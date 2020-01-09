Sooo… you can just QUIT being a Royal?
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Wait… WHAT?! So you’ve seen the news (on Instagram of all places, SO year 2020 amiright?) that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “stepping back as Senior Members of the Royal Family.” Which no one really knows what that means… and they like it that way. They say they want to provide a new progressive path, but still remain loyal to Her Majesty the Queen. But how does that work? I mean I GET it… being a Royal and ALWAYS doing the 100% right thing and having a microscope and judgement on you 24/7 must be HARD… but have they NOT seen The Princess Diaries?!?! You can’t just QUIT the Royal Family! You find a way to make the responsibilities feel like an honor! Or an honour, as our British friends would say. But that old stuffy model of the Royal Family seems SO out of place in the progressive world of today… maybe it TOOK a bi-racial American (gasp!) girl to shake it up! It’s actually pretty impressive what Meghan has done.
Their official statement and a BUNCH of answers to questions can be found HERE. (PS 1 thing I found very interesting is that they aren’t giving up their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex… I guess since the Queen gave those to them, only SHE can take the titles away… However they are making it sound like this is all cool with the Queen and she’s very supportive, but that’s NOT the vibe The Queen is giving off! Think about how pissed Kate Middleton must be! Don’t you think she’d LOVE to quit being a Royal and just be a mom in private too?! Oh man I could talk about this for days 🙂
What do you think… are Harry and Meghan justified in their “stepping back” or are they being ridiculous?
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on