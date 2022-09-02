Southwest Pilot Threatens To Not Takeoff
September 2, 2022 6:55AM CDT
Flying can be difficult, stressful and make for a long day. It makes for an even LONGER day when the pilot threatens to not take off and “turn the plane around”. That is what happened for the passengers on a Southwest flight, heading to Cancun, when someone kept airdropping nudes. Checkout the video from Teighlor Marsalis (@teighmars) below.
@teighmars @robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek ♬ original sound – Teighlor Marsalis