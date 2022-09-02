106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Southwest Pilot Threatens To Not Takeoff

September 2, 2022 6:55AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Flying can be difficult, stressful and make for a long day.  It makes for an even LONGER day when the pilot threatens to not take off and “turn the plane around”.  That is what happened for the passengers on a Southwest flight, heading to Cancun, when someone kept airdropping nudes.  Checkout the video from Teighlor Marsalis (@teighmars) below.

@teighmars @robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek ♬ original sound – Teighlor Marsalis

More about:
Airplane
Cancun
Flight
Getty Images
mexico
Plane
southwest
Tik Tok
Travel
viral

Contests