Spain Approves ‘Menstrual Leave’ For Women
Spain’s government has greenlit plans to allow women to take unlimited paid “menstrual leave” from work, in a European first.
The proposal endorsed by ministers on Tuesday is part of a broader package on reproductive rights that includes allowing teenagers to seek an abortion from the age of 16 without the need to get their parent or guardian’s consent. Read more HERE.