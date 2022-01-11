Spanish Triathlete Gives Up Medal For His Rival
Marathon runner running on city road
A Spanish athlete is being applauded on social media after he sacrificed a top tier win in the 2020 Santander Triathlon to give it to a competitor who took a wrong turn on the course. British athlete James Teagle was on course to win third place in the competition in Spain last weekend when he made a mistake metres from the finish. Diego Méntrida overtook him but noticed the error and stopped to allow Teagle to cross first. The video is SO heartfelt and shows what TRUE sportsmanship can be, even when there is a prize on the line.