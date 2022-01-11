“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Now The 6th Highest Grossing Film In U.S. History
Weekend box office totals are in, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought in another $33-Million, increasing its earning to $668-Million making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history.
It also is the eighth highest-grossing film worldwide surpassing “The Avengers,” “Furious 7” “Frozen II,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with $1.53 billion globally.
It’s understood that Sony did not submit the movie in time to be in consideration for the BAFTA awards, but is still a contender for the Oscars.