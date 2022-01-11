      Weather Alert

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Now The 6th Highest Grossing Film In U.S. History

Jan 10, 2022 @ 6:40pm

Weekend box office totals are in, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought in another $33-Million, increasing its earning to $668-Million making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history.

It also is the eighth highest-grossing film worldwide surpassing “The Avengers,” “Furious 7” “Frozen II,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with $1.53 billion globally.

It’s understood that Sony did not submit the movie in time to be in consideration for the BAFTA awards, but is still a contender for the Oscars.

 

TAGS
D-Wayne Spiderman
Contests
New Year New Cash
2 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
3 years ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On