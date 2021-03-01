Spike Lee to Direct 20th Anniversary of 911 for HBO
“NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021 1/2”, that will air on HBO. The documentary will honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks with a look at how New Yorkers rebuilt their city and have been able to survive the last twenty years. Lee said “As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue, I’m proud to have a “Spike Lee Joint” about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. With over 200 interviews, we did deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so”. The documentary will be released later this year.