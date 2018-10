BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 19: Musical artist Post Malone performs onstage during the 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Well this video from Post Malone’s visit to the Tonight Show is just the CUTEST! Yes. Post Malone AND cute in the same sentence 🙂 And “Halloween-y” cuz… tis the season!