Spotlight On Giving

ABOUT PEOPLE’S CITY MISSION

The People’s City Mission is Lincoln’s only homeless shelter. Started in 1907, the Mission has helped over a million people over the last 100 plus years. But the Mission is much more than an emergency shelter. We feed men, women and children three times a day, help individuals and families find permanent housing, and we work with our guests to reintegrate back into the workforce. Our Help Center gives away donated housewares, food and clothing, never charging for anything taken. Daily our 2.51 shuttle delivers sack lunches to homeless on the streets. The People’s City Mission is growing in its needs, and relies on the public for nearly all of the funds that do so much. Taking care of the homeless and needy in Lincoln is our passion, and ALL of our volunteers and donors are so greatly appreciated! Like Pastor Tom always says “If we all give a little, we can change a lot!” Find out more at www.pcmlincoln.org

STARRY NIGHTS FESTIVAL

NOVEMBER 23, 24, 25th



Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival is a community-focused holiday celebration located at Speedway Village in Lincoln, Nebraska. Throughout the Festival, the community is treated to elaborate designer-decorated Christmas trees, pictures with Santa, a Children’s Workshop with many creative crafts and activities, free holiday treats, entertainment and more. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to bid on the trees, purchase wreaths, and enjoy raffles.

This year, the Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival will end with our Gala. During this dressy, adult-only evening, guests are encouraged to mingle with friends and members of the community while enjoying a dinner buffet, and participate in a live tree auction, as well as bid on or purchase the trees, wreaths, and silent auction items. There will also be live music.

Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival is People’s City Mission’s way to say thank you to the community that supports us every day. This is also People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser; every penny raised helps the homeless & impoverished of Lincoln through the services of People’s City Mission.

FESTIVAL ATTRACTIONS

20 Christmas Trees: Designer-decorated Christmas Trees. Beautiful, whimsical, contemporary, and traditional!

Wreaths, Mini Trees & Door Hangers: Purchase a custom-made item for the holidays!

Entertainment: Singers, dancers, and instrumentalists entertain each hour both days.

Sweet Shoppe: Homemade baked goods, hot cocoa and more.

Creation Station Attractions: Ornaments, Gingerbread ‘Tents’, Stockings and Letters to Santa!

Santaland: A visit and photo with Santa in a customized set

New This Year: Creative dance time and story time

SPEAKING TO YOUR ORGANIZATION

If you would like a Starry Nights representative to speak to your organization about People’s City Mission and the importance of Starry Nights, please contact Michele Orth at morth@pcmlincoln.org or 402.817.0818.