Charli XCX Close’s Out Spout’s Latest Season

In the season finale of the Spout Podcast, we’re joined by Charli XCX, spouting off on her musical journey and personal life. Charli opens up about her highly anticipated unreleased album, revealing the creative choices behind having no collaborations, a significant departure from her usual style. She shares intimate details about her relationship with George Daniel from The 1975, giving fans a rare glimpse into her private world.

Charli also discusses her close bond with Dua Lipa, exploring how their friendship has influenced her both personally and professionally. Another highlight is how Charli’s involvement in the Barbie soundtrack came to be.

As we wrap up the 2023 season, this episode promises to leave listeners inspired and eagerly awaiting what’s next from Charli XCX. Tune in for an unforgettable close to an incredible season with host Tamra Dhia.