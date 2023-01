spout podcast

What do you get when you combine an artist whose breakthrough single garnered over a billion streams and an artist with numerous hits in his own right? You get FMK – not the game, but the song.

In this episode, a veteran of the show Gayle and first-time guest Blackbear join host Erik Zachary to spout off on wardrobes, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, cover songs, food, spelling, Amazon, Grammy nods NYC, and more!