Stalking Your Ex

Young couple sitting on bed separated by blue line
We’re all guilty of checking in on our exes on social media, especially right after a breakup. Even if we’re not interested in seeing that person ever again, curiosity gets the best of us, and we can’t help to check in from time to time. After all, this person may have been in your life for a significant amount of time.
Maybe we want to see if we really are better off without them, if they are dating someone new and have “downgraded,” or perhaps, deep down, we are holding out hope of a reconciliation.
A study from The University of Western Ontario found that 88 percent of people on Facebook tend to check in on their exes. Read the full story HERE.