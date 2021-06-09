Starbucks Is Accepting Reusable Cups Again
Grab those reusable cups and head to Starbucks, the chain is accepting them again.
That’s right, starting June 22 customers will once again allow orders using reusable cups by using its new contactless model.
Under the new model, you simply bring in your clean cup, keep your lid, place your cup in a ceramic cup and hand it to a barista who will pour your drink.
The new policy will only be for in-store right now. No word on when the reusable cup policy will add drive-thru.