Starbucks Plans To Phase Out Their Iconic Disposable Cups

Starbucks has announced that over the next few years, they will be testing three different reusable cups at select stores worldwide in an attempt to phase out most of their disposable cups by 2025.
Reps for the company said, “Our cup is ubiquitous, and we love that, but it is also this ubiquitous symbol of a throwaway society,” and their goal is to “create a cultural movement towards reusables by giving customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks provided reusable cup for every visit making it convenient to reuse.”
The three strategies that will be tested will be called, “borrow a cup,” where customers pay a deposit for a cup and must return to get the deposit back.
The “100% reusable” program will allow customers to pay to take-home reusable cups for to-go orders, and finally, the “personal cup” program which encourages you to bring your own mug for your order.