Stay In The “Home Alone” House
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Macaulay Culkin attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Do you love the movie “Home Alone”? Thanks to Devin D. Ratray, who played Buzz in the movie, will open the house for ONE lucky person. The house will be available to rent the night of December 12th, but you will have to be on the list by the 7th. “Buzz” will pick one lucky person to stay in the house. Will it be you? Read more HERE.