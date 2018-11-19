Steve Carell returns to SNL and teases us all about an Office reboot

It’s been a few years since Steve Carrell hosted Saturday Night Live and he finally made his return to the show over the weekend. In his opening monologue, Carrell started by talking about why there isn’t going to be an Office reboot, which has been in the talks ever since the show got cancelled in 2013. Throughout the skit, he repeatedly turns down the idea and says it won’t happen. They even go to members in the crowd who try to persuade Carrell to reboot the show, and those people just so happen to be Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, and Ellie Kemper, former stars of The Office! Although the idea was repeatedly turned down by Carrell, there is still some expression on his face that tells me the reboot is not off the table quite yet.