Steve Harvey Has a New TV Show on the Way
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 22: Television personality and host Steve Harvey speaks at the State Farm Color Full Lives Art Gallery during the 2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)
Move over Judge Judy, Steve Harvey is coming for your spot!
Steve has a new show coming soon with the ‘working title’ Judge Steve Harvey.
Steve Harvey will have a gavel and sit through disputes between people.
His judgement in the cases will be a mix of common sense, his own life experiences and of course his own comedic humor.
The show will air on ABC. Casting is underway right now.