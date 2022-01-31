Steve Harvey’s Wild Ruling
Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting.
Brian Lupi, the plaintiff, sued her girlfriend Carolina Malagasy for $3,400 in back rent, despite the fact that Malagasy was transitioning between jobs and was worried about being able to save money. Harvey understood the fact that Lupi was wanting the money but sympathized with Malagasy’s plight because of his prior struggles with homelessness and limited funds.
Harvey still awarded Lupi his $3,400, but out of sympathy, he said the court would pay Malagasy’s back debt and awarded Malagasy an extra $5,000 so she can get back on her feet and possibly leave Lupi, who seemed to only see the money she owed instead of how she contributed to the relationship in other ways.
Do you think the ruling was right?